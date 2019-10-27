A new message from Sister Agnes of Our Lady of Akita

UPDATE 11/2: we have included a new translation from a English/Japanese speaker, and made a few other small edits to this article

WQPH has obtained a new message from Sister Agnes Sasagawa, the nun who received the message of Our Lady of Akita, who is sometimes referred to as the daughter of Our Lady of Akita.

Our Lady of Akita statue weeps

Sister Agnes is now 88 years old. She suffers from many health afflictions, including broken ribs and a tumor in the neck (recently miraculously healed by a priest). She still has many confidants with whom we have correspondence. So we are grateful to bring to you this message from Sr. Agnes that we have been urged to share widely.

The courier noted that Japan was recently hit with the devastating Typhoon Hagibis on October 13th which was the anniversary date of the final message of Our Lady of Akita (October 13th, 1973). This date also coincides with the Our Lady of Fatima’s Miracle of the Sun on October 13, 1917.

Editors note: we are unclear what to make of the mention of 30 years in the message, as October 13, 1973 was 46 years ago.

What follows is what was delivered to us from “Sr. M” who heard directly what Sr. Agnes Sasagawa said…

UPDATE: 2nd Translation of the Message

This is the speech said by Sister Sasagawa that Sister M heard firsthand. On Sunday, October 6th at 3:30am in Akita, the same angel appeared before me (Sister Sasagawa) as from some 30 years ago (see Note 1). The angel first told me (Sister Sasagawa) something private. The good thing to convey to everyone is, “Cover in ashes” (see Note 2) “and please pray the Penitential Rosary every day. You (Sister Sasagawa) become like an child and every day please give sacrifice.” Ms. S was asked by Sister M, may I tell everyone about this?, which when asked, per Sister M, she was told Okay by Sister Sasagawa. Also, “Please pray that I (Sasagawa) be able to be like an child and give sacrifice,” was said by Ms. S as heard by Sister M. -end of message- Note 1: In Akita, the angel that appeared before Sister Sasagawa as a woman, and without thinking, Sister Sasagawa blurted out “Older sister”. It seems she resembled her older sister who had died. She was told “No, I am something that protects you.” And then, “Let’s go to church”, and Sasagawa was guided there. (It is thought to be the guardian angel of Komatsu). Note 2: Jonah’s prophecy (Jonah 3:1-10) (October 8th first reading) clad in sackcloth and sit upon ashes. Translation provided by a an English/Japanese speaker who is friends with WQPH

1st Translation of the Message

Around 3:30 am on Sunday, October 6, 2019, the same angel (note 1) that appeared to me (Sr. Agnes Sasagawa) 30 years ago in Akita appeared. Firstly, the angel told me (Sr. Agnes) private message. After that the angel told her the message for everyone. “Put on ashes (note 2) and pray for a repentant rosary every day. You (Sr. Agnes) must become like a child and make sacrifice every day.” “Do you mind that Mrs. S will tell other people to know about this?” When Sr. Agnes was asked so by Sr. M, she agreed. “Please pray for me (Sr. Agnes) to become like a little child and be able to make sacrifices every day.” Sr. Agnes said to Mrs. S via Sr. M. -end of message- Note 1: The angel who appeared to Sr. Agnes in Akita was like a woman, and Sr. Agnes called spontaneously “My sister”. Because the angel was similar to her older sister who passed away already. That angel said, “No. I am who protects you”. Then the angel guided Sr. Agnes, “Let’s go to the chapel.” Note 2: Jonah’s prophecy (Jonah 3:1-10) (1st reading on Oct. 8) Sitting on ash in a sackcloth English translation provided by the courier of the message

Original Japanese Message

The courier also provided the original Japanese message, which she has translated to the text above.

これはシスター笹川が言われたことを直接聞いたシスターＭの言葉です。

10月6日（日）の午前3時半頃に、秋田で30何年か前に私（シスター笹川）に現れたと同じ天使（注１）が現れました。天使は最初に私（シスター笹川）にプライベートなことを話しました。

皆さんに伝えて良いのは、「灰をかぶって（注２）悔い改めのロザリオを毎日祈ってください。あなた（シスター笹川）は幼子のようになって、毎日犠牲を捧げてください」

シスターＭからこのことを聞いたＳさんは、皆さんに知らせて良いですか？とお聞きしたところ、シスターＭを介してシスター笹川は、良いと言われました。また、「私（笹川）が幼子のようになって、毎日犠牲を捧げることが出来るように祈って下さい」とＳさんにシスターＭを介して言われました。

注１：秋田でシスター笹川に現れた天使は女性で、思わずシスター笹川は「お姉さん」と言ってしまいました。亡くなったお姉さんに似ていたそうです。その方は、「いいえ、私はあなたを守るものです」と言われました。そして、「聖堂に行きましょう」と笹川を導かれました。（守護の天使と思われます 小松）

注２：ヨナの預言３：１～１０（10月8日の第１朗読）粗布をまとって灰の上に座し

以上です。

A note from WQPH

Please share this message with your friends and family and consider especially the timeliness of this call to repentance. We are working presently to get clarification on some aspects of message from our sources.

